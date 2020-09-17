Former Titan Chris Sanders Autograph Signing in Cool Springs

Former Tennessee Titans Chris Sanders will be signing autographs at the Cool Springs office of Wilson Bank & Trust, 9200 Carothers Parkway on September 19 from 9 am until noon.

Community members can bring items for him to sign, or WB&T will have items to sign at the event, while supplies last. Sanders’ appearance is part of an effort to promote saving among students.

WB&T’s in-school banking programs provide hands-on financial lessons children can learn at school. However, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, for the safety of all students and school employees, WB&T bankers will not be making on-site school visits in fall 2020, instead offering Kid Bank Saturdays to keep children on track with their saving habits.

From September through December, WB&T invites parents and students to visit their bank locations on Saturdays to open savings accounts or make savings deposits (either at the drive-thru or in the lobby). By adding to their savings twice a month, students can earn great prizes periodically throughout the season, and work toward a special Super Saver bonus at the end of the school year.

About Wilson Bank & Trust

Wilson Bank & Trust (www.wilsonbank.com), member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is a community bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, WB&T currently operates 28 full-service offices in nine Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and online and mobile banking service.