Former Teachers Create New K-5 School

With the growing need for safe, quality schooling in Nashville and surrounding areas, one of the premiere music and dance studios in the Brentwood/Franklin area, ROOTS Academy, has partnered with a select group of teachers from Williamson County Schools to create a brand new, K-5 school, The Academy at ROOTS.

The new school will provide in-person instruction for 84 students from 9am-1pm Monday through Thursday, with an option for after-school programming with the ROOTS Academy team, until 3:00 pm. The Academy at ROOTS will open its doors to students, located at 320 Southgate Court, Brentwood, TN 37027, this Monday, August 10. The demand has been so great that there are only 32 spaces left for the fall semester.

When former Williamson County School’s teacher Emily Isom approached ROOTS Academy President Kyle Chowning about the idea of the school he immediately knew this endeavor made perfect sense. He elaborates, saying, “From day one, our vision at ROOTS Academy was to build a community that celebrated and encouraged creativity, self-expression and confidence. For my wife Kristy and I, owning a dance and music studio was never just about fine arts, although we value the myriad benefits and quality of life the arts bring us. It’s always about being good stewards of the resources we’ve been given to raise up the next generation. Right now, the next generation is in DIRE need of innovation in education — not just because of the safety concerns of the global pandemic we’re in — but to foster and encourage the individualized development of each student. We’re 100% committed to that for each of your students as much as we are ensuring our instructors are fairly compensated and our spaces are safe and healthy emotionally and physically.”

The Academy at ROOTS will be a homeschool-based tutorial that will follow the scope and sequence of the Williamson County School System. Teachers will utilize Time4Learning.com as a curriculum base for instruction. The team has chosen this particular curriculum because it differentiates for every child and even allows students to work up or down a grade level, if needed or desired

With ROOTS Academy’s ongoing music and dance instruction as well as camps and workshops, the studio is also able to offer extra curricular activities that are often missing from modern public education. Further details regarding curriculum, tuition and more can be found HERE.

“We started The Academy at ROOTS to provide a space to steward families and their children,” commented Isom, Co-Founder of The Academy at ROOTS with Chowning. “Our vision is to create a safe and welcoming place for all students to thrive, where we cultivate a love for learning, encourage building strong relationships and community, and empower kids and teachers to be their best. We are excited to be able to offer extracurricular options that give children the chance to explore the arts and various sports they may not have been able to otherwise in order to grow the entire child. We are beyond thrilled to open our doors next week to see our students and provide in-person instruction consistently this year. We know it will be a great inaugural year at The Academy at ROOTS!”

Following the CDC and Williamson County mandates, all staff and students will be screened and temperature checked daily. Due to the intentionally limited class size of 14 students and the large classroom space available, which allow for socially distant learning, students are recommended to wear masks, but will not be required. Classrooms and common areas are cleaned and sanitized daily with frequently touched surfaces cleaned multiple times a day. For more information about our COVID policy, visit rootsacademy.com/covid.