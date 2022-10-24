Former State Rep. Jeremy Durham Arrested in Downtown Nashville

Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges according to WSMV and Metro Police.
Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with a possible impaired driver at the intersection of First Avenue North and Broadway on October 22, 2022, around 11:15 PM. WSMV went on to say that Durham showed indicators of impairment including slurred speech, dilated pupils, and was unsteady on his feet according to the Metro Police arrest affidavit.
Charges:
- Drug Paraphernalia-Unlawful Use
- Resisting Stop, Frisk, Halt, Arrest, or Search
- Driving Under the Influence
Durham is a former state representative representing a district in Williamson County. He was expelled on an overwhelming vote By the legislature in 2016.
Republican nominee Sam Whitson takes over Durham’s 65th House District seat