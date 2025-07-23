Former Preds Captain Weber Inducted Into Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

Following an induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame last November, followed by a spot in the inaugural class of the Preds Golden Hall, the former Preds captain officially became a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Nashville.

Weber joins former Predators teammates Pekka Rinne, Mike Fisher and David Legwand – as well former Preds General Manager David Poile and Preds broadcasting legend Terry Crisp – as members of the TSHF.

Shea Weber’s good friend, Mike Maguire, accepts on his behalf. #tshf2025 pic.twitter.com/CcIoPkGhk5 — Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame (@theTSHF) July 20, 2025

Source: Nashville Predators

