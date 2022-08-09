Former Nolensville Mayor Jimmy Alexander Dies

The Town of Nolensville is mourning the loss of former Mayor, Jimmy Alexander. He passed away on Aug 5, 2022 at the age of 81.

Alexander was elected as an alderman in 2004 and served with each mayor for the Town of Nolensville, including Nolensville’s first Mayor, Charles Knapper, before being elected Mayor of Nolensville in 2010 and serving until 2020. Alexander brought his extensive professional planning background from Metro Nashville to Nolensville.

Mr. Alexander chose to devote his retirement years to public service. He played an integral role in each major project and development that occurred in what became an award-winning town.

As Mayor of Nolensville, Alexander initiated the town’s first Public Works facility, the first historic district concept plan for revitalization and the largest road project to date with the widening and multimodal trail installation on Sunset Road.

Quality residential communities were planned and developed during his many years of service and Alexander ensured that trail connectivity continued throughout Nolensville. The Nolensville Recreation Center, discussed for many years, became a reality in 2015 under his leadership in partnering with Williamson County.

Mayor Jimmy Alexander also served on the Tennessee Municipal League Board from 2015-2019.

Even after his diagnosis, Alexander quietly underwent treatment without missing a day at Town Hall. In his 16 years of public service to the Town of Nolensville, Mayor Jimmy Alexander never missed a Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

Visitation will be at Woodbine Funeral Home – Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road in

Nashville, TN on Wednesday, August 10, 3-8:00 PM. Join us for a Celebration of Life at

Sunset Hills Baptist Church, 1635 Sunset Road, Brentwood, TN 37027 on Thursday,

August 11, at 11:00 AM. The service will also be live-streamed. Following the

celebration, Jimmy will be interred at the Nolensville Cemetery in Nolensville, TN.