Former NFL Tight End Don Hasselbeck Dies at 70

Former NFL tight end Don Hasselbeck has died at the age of 70.

Matt Hasselbeck, his son, shared the news of his passing on Twitter. Stating, “It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of our father, Don Hasselbeck, who suffered cardiac arrest and passed away today. We want to thank our parents’ neighbors and all the medical professionals who came to his aid.”

It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of our father, Don Hasselbeck, who suffered cardiac arrest and passed away today. We want to thank our parents’ neighbors and all the medical professionals who came to his aid. He was a great husband, father, grandfather,… pic.twitter.com/16WKtXHZYj — Matt Hasselbeck (@Hasselbeck) April 15, 2025

Hasselbeck was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. He earned All-American status at the University of Colorado before being drafted into the NFL, where he played for the New England Patriots for six seasons. He then played for the Los Angeles Raiders, winning Super Bowl XVIII, followed by stints with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants.

Locally, Hasselbeck coached football with his sons, Tim and Matt, at Ensworth High School. He was also an artist and was showcased at the Franklin Art Scene in 2019, a hobby he honed in his retirement.

“He was a great husband, father, grandfather, friend, coach, player, coworker, artist, mentor, and storyteller. Despite being an All-American at Colorado and a Super Bowl Champion with the Raiders, what we are most proud of is the leader he was for our family.” shared Matt Hasselbeck.

