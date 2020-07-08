



The former Nashville Predators coach, Peter Laviolette, has sold his Brentwood home, according to county property transfer records.

Closing in June, the property sold for $1.5 million and was located in the Annandale subdivision at 9286 Wardley Park.

The home was built in 2007 and sold for just over $1 million in 2014.

On the property listing, it states the home has five bedrooms each with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closets. Other details include a gourmet kitchen with marble countertops, sub zero fridge, and copper sink. The home also boasts an outdoor entertaining area complete with fireplace and outdoor grill.

Take a look at photos below. Photo credit MLS listing.

