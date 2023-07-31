Former Middle TN Jeweler Sentenced in $1 Million Jewelry Heist

A former jeweler of American Jewelry in Brentwood and Mt. Juliet was sentenced to 10 years in prison after his role in a $1 million jewelry in Bowling Green, Kentucky, according to WKRN.

In July of 2020, officials say three armed individuals entered a residence belonging to the late former Western Kentucky University provost, Barbara Burch, on Smallhouse Road in Bowling Green. Investigators say the intruders assaulted an employee, who was working in the home office then stole a safe containing an estimated 300 to 400 pieces of jewelry valued at approximately $1 million.

According to investigators, three people out of Mount Juliet played a role in executing the plan to take the safe and break into it and the owner of American Jewelry, Marshall “Sonny” Belew, was also involved.

Investigators say a cell phone registered in Belew’s name sent text messages to the co-conspirators. Belew was arrested months later in March 2021.

Last week, Belew was sentenced to 10 years on one count of complicity to commit theft and one count of complicity to commit second-degree burglary.

He will be eligible for parole after two years, according to his attorney.

