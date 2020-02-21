A new gym called Cool Springs Fitness will open next to Electronic Express in Franklin later this year. The address for the new gym will be 1735 Galleria Boulevard, Suite 1003.

The former manager of Prairie Life Fitness Laurie Killian will be the general manager for Cool Springs Fitness. Prairie Life Fitness abruptly closed in April 2019.

Currently, the gym is in the beginning stages; however, Killian shared they will hold boot camp classes for new members in the parking lot of the new gym while it is being completed.

They are keeping the rest of the details under wraps right now. A website and social media is in progress.

Keep checking back here for more news about Cool Springs Fitness.