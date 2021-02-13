Former Franklin Mayor John Schroer Fills Pearl Bransford’s Alderman Seat

Former Frankin Mayor and TDOT Commissioner John Schroer has officially been sworn into the Board of Mayor and Alderman, filling the seat of the late Pearl Bransford. Pearl Bransford passed away in November 2020.

Alderman Schroer will remain in the position until October when a special election will take place.

The motion to fill the vacant seat with Schroer was approved during the January 26 BOMA meeting, passing 6-1. The only ‘no’ vote came from Alderman Dana McLendon, who said he has “nothing but respect for Mr. Schorer” but wishes the process to appoint him was different, stating that the approval of the motion means that BOMA “announced and approved a replacement for Alderman Bransford without even asking anyone else if they might like the job publicly”; however, Alderman McLendon also stated he knows Schroer will do a good job in the position.

Schorer was officially sworn in on Feb 9th.

Schorer served as the mayor of Franklin from 2007 until 2011 when he was selected by Governor Haslam as Commissioner of TDOT.

In a press release from January 2011 when Schorer accepted the TDOT position, the City of Franklin wrote “As mayor, Schorer was instrumental in implementing our recent financial policies which have led to triple-A ratings from both Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s putting Franklin in the top ranking of cities across the country. John also played a crucial role in our capital planning and prioritization, revamping the Board governance process, and managing our budget in extremely difficult economic times,” states

Schorer served as TDOT Commissioner for eight years before retiring.