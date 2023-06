Former Franklin Mayor, Dr. Jeff Bethurum, Dies

Former Franklin Mayor Dr. Jeff Bethurum passed away on June 4, 2023.

Dr. Alva Jefferson “Jeff” Bethurum, MD, led the City of Franklin from 1977 to 1987 and served on the medical staff at Williamson Medical Center for 47 years as a vascular and general surgeon. Dr. Bethurum was a trusted colleague, friend, and advisor.

Dr. Bethurum passed peacefully on Sunday surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Franklin, Tennessee.

He was 79.

Read Dr. Alva Jefferson “Jeff” Bethurum’s obituary here.

Watch Dr. Jeff Bethurum receive a proclamation from Mayor Dr. Ken Moore at the April 25, 2023, Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting here: https://youtu.be/XvaeK_Oi0QU