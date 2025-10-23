Former Fairview High Coach Sentenced to 16 Years for Child Exploitation

Former Fairview High School wrestling coach Geston Gordon has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple child exploitation charges, WSMV reports.

Gordon, who once coached the girls’ wrestling team, was indicted on more than 20 counts. Under the plea agreement, he will serve the full 16-year sentence without the possibility of parole or probation and will remain on the sex offender registry for life.

The investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report about a 13-year-old girl in Ohio being extorted for explicit images online. Digital forensics later linked the activity to Gordon in Williamson County.

Ohio authorities notified Williamson County Schools once Gordon’s employment was confirmed, leading to his immediate suspension and an investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

