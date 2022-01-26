Former Drummer of Counting Crows Offers Hand to Local Musicians

Steve Bowman has worked with bands such as Counting Crows, The Rolling Stones, Third Eye Blind among many others and has made the move to Murfreesboro with hopes of helping out aspiring musicians.

“Murfreesboro is the exact speed I was hoping for in a city. I love going to the Square, I play a lot of disc golf in Barfield Park, and I like hanging out at Crying Cat Bookstore on Maney,” states Bowman.

He has created a studio called Murfreesboro Music Lab and started a podcast called Letters To An Aspiring Musician. After 30 years as a professional musician he is giving back to people who desire to take their craft to the next level.

“I moved here in 2020 after living in Nashville for the last 15 years. I was planning to teach more and play out less, and I wanted to live in a smaller community,” says Bowman, “I found a house close to MTSU that could accommodate a teaching studio and opened Murfreesboro Music Lab. The name fits because it’s just what I want to do and right where I want to do it.”

If you are interested in taking lessons you can visit https://www.mumulab.org. The services he offers are for songwriters, drummers, guitarists, bands or virtually anybody who wants guidance on how you can enhance your strengths.

His podcast is a 10 part series on Spotify. If you aren’t ready to make the jump into lessons quite yet, than this is a great place to start.

“The goal of the podcast is to try to convey the knowledge I garnered in my career as a professional musician in a way that might save time, effort, and frustration from the journey of someone at the beginning of their career. Basically, it’s everything I wish I’d known when I was 20.”

With Middle Tennessee being such a rich area for music this may benefit many people. Bowman has valuable experiences and knowledge on how the music industry works. These services are perfect for somebody who has a passion for music but does not know how to get started.