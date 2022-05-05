Former Brentwood Academy Student Conner Smith to Make Opry Debut

Country artist and Brentwood Academy graduate Conner Smith will make his Opry debut this month. Smith has been invited to perform at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, May 28th.

Sharing the news on social media, Smith stated,“First song I ever wrote was at 7 years old after I went to the Grand Ole Opry. Now I get to be a part of the show on May 28th. Gonna be a special moment.”

Smith shared a video of him receiving the news from his tourmate Thomas Rhett. Conner’s response was “Unbelievable!” The video also shows Smith calling his parents to tell them the good news. His mother, Jennifer Smith, says, “Somewhere in a drawer or a folder, I have your goals listed that was one of them, 15 years old you wrote it down on paper to play the Grand Ole Opry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conner Smith (@connersmithmusic)

We’ve been following Smith since he released an EP at the age of 16 while still a student at Brentwood Academy.

After graduating from high school, Smith performed at the 2019 Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin. At the festival, he shared he had signed with Valory Music Co.

The Nashville native has gained attention from fans for his song “I Hate Alabama”, a song about a broken heart (but some say it’s really about Alabama football).

Tickets are on sale now to the Opry show on Saturday, May 28th, 7 pm here. Other guests scheduled to appear include Bill Anderson, Callista Clark, Matthew West, and Jeanine Seely.

This summer Smith will be on tour with Thomas Rhett and Ryan Hurd.