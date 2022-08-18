Former Brentwood Academy Football Player Luke Knox Has Died

Luke Knox, a former football player at Brentwood Academy, has died.

In a social media post, Brentwood Academy shared, “We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Luke Knox ’18. Luke was a faithful friend, a diligent student, and an ideal teammate. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Knox family and his many loved ones who mean so much to our BA community.”

After graduation, Knox continued his football career by playing with Ole Miss and then transferring to Florida International University. He was the younger brother to Buffalo Bills’ Dawson Knox.

FIU coach Mike MacIntyre released a statement on social media, “Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox. I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will remember. He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident. Luke’s family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and prayers during this difficult time. On behalf of the entire FIU football family, I extend sincere condolences to Luke’s family and all who love him.”

FIU Athletics shared on Twitter, “We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program. We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.”

Ole Miss coach, Lane Kiffin, shared on Twitter, “There are heavy hearts throughout our football team after the passing of Luke Knox. I am very grateful for my personal relationship and time spent with Luke. He was a tremendous teammate and an even better person who lifted up everyone around him. The Knox family means so much to the Ole Miss family, and our players, staff and the rest of the university extend our deepest sympathies to all those that were touched by Luke’s spirit. I know he is with God now.”

At this time, no cause of death has been released.