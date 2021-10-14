Former American Idol Contestant Hunter Metts Plays First Nashville Show

By
Donna Vissman
-
Hunter Metts
photo from Hunter Metts Facebook

Franklin resident and American Idol top ten, Hunter Metts, will perform in his first Nashville show tonight, Oct 14 at 3rd and Lindsley.

In a social media post, Metts shared, “SO excited to announce my first show EVER in NASHVILLE !!!! Can’t wait to share the stage with the wonderful @walkerburroughs and @shannonlaurencallihan”

Burroughs, a Season 17 American Idol contestant and Belmont student, joins Hunter Metts on Thursday night.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Walker Burroughs (@walkerburroughs)

The show takes place Thursday, October 14, 7 pm at 3rd and Lindsley. There are two tiers of tickets, general admission and VIP tickets with a meet and greet.

Purchase tickets here. 

