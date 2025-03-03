Former American Idol Contestant Colin Stough Arrested in Williamson County

The former Season 21 American Idol contestant Colin Stough (20) was arrested in Williamson County after an incident on February 28th.

According to the THP report we received, at approximately 1:24 AM on February 28, 2025, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-840 East near the 37-mile marker in Williamson County.

Following an investigation, the driver, Colin Stough, was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI), Underage Consumption of Alcohol, and Failure to Exercise Due Care.

TMZ reports Stough was bailed out, but Stough has not made a statement about the incident on social media. Stough did share a clip of new music with the caption, “Just being honest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colin Stough (@colinstough)

