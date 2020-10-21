Fork Functional Medicine Clinic Opens in Leiper’s Fork

After being officially open for eight months and in the midst of a global pandemic, local Holistic Clinic ​The Fork Functional Medicine​ held a grand opening on October 16th.

The Fork Functional Medicine Clinic was opened to help people experience their highest and best life, offering services ranging from functional medicine to aesthetics and a small apothecary with supplements, a skin care line, custom herbals and other favorite products. The clinic’s focus on functional medicine allows them to look at the whole picture of health to determine why patients feel the way they do, and what necessary steps can be taken to create lasting change, creating an in-depth journey into healthcare. Chyrl’s unique investigative medicine approach is rare in today’s healthcare paradigm.

Owner Chyrl Mosley is a board-certified and licensed family nurse practitioner that has had a passion for health and wellness for nearly 20 years and is committed to her patients and helping them achieve their highest degree of well-being.

Mosley, FNP-BC, says, “I have been incredibly excited about the warm and generous welcome that has been extended to me by everyone in Franklin and Leipers Fork. I feel so blessed to be able to have ​my business​ in this amazing little village.”

This grand opening celebration was held in partnership with Traci Combs, a gifted local artist. The event offered hors d’oeuvres, wine, and s’mores by the fire pit. Kimberly Dahme, formerly of the rock band Boston, provided music.

Hours for Fork Functional Medicine are Monday – Friday, 9 am – 5 pm. For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page.

See a few photos below.