Weekend Weather Forecast 5-19-21-2023 Some Sun, Some Storms, Cooler Temps

A mixed-bag forecast with cooler temps is on the slate this weekend:

Friday A chance of showers between 2pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.