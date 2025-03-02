Ford Motor Company Named Official Car and Truck for NASCAR Race Weekends

Officials with Speedway Motorsports and Ford Motor Company announced new partnerships as the Official Car and Truck for NASCAR race weekends at Atlanta Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro Speedway, as well as extended partnerships as the Official Car and Truck of NASCAR race weekends at Nashville Superspeedway and Dover Motor Speedway.

“Our success is built on relationships, and Speedway Motorsports has always been a tremendous partner with Ford,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance. “This announcement is proof of that. Not only are we renewing as the official vehicles of Nashville Superspeedway and Dover Motor Speedway, but we are expanding to North Wilkesboro and the first NASCAR race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It’s natural to see our Ford Mustang and F-150 products at these world class facilities, and we are pleased to continue in that role.”

The new partnerships will include Ford serving as the Official Pace Car and Official Truck for the upcoming Feb. 21-23 Ambetter Health 400 race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway and the May 16-18 NASCAR All-Star Race weekend at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway. Fords will also pace the fields for the May 30-June 1 NASCAR race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway and for the July 18-20 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race weekend at Dover Motor Speedway.

Ford will also receive exclusive marketing and promotional opportunities on the aforementioned Speedway Motorsports NASCAR race weekends as well as VIP hospitality. Terms of the multi-year agreement were not disclosed.

“Ford has not only been a partner with Speedway Motorsports for decades, but it has been a significant part of NASCAR competition since cars first hit the tracks in 1948,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “It’s our honor and privilege to not only extend this partnership but to expand it to new venues this year. We look forward to working with Ford to entertain NASCAR fans throughout 2025 and beyond.”

