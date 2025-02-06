Ford Ice Centers Host Fourth Annual Preds Girls Classic

This past weekend the Nashville Predators and Ford Ice Center hosted their fourth annual Preds Girls Classic at Ford Ice Center Antioch and Ford Ice Center Bellevue.

The three days were filled with competition, skill, and high stakes as the teams competed in a four-game guarantee tournament to take home the Preds Girls Classic Gold Record Plaque.

The Ford Ice Centers hosted 25 teams from all over North America, ages 12UA to 19UAA.

Sunday was championship day with teams competing for the Gold Record Plaque. HTX Storm took home the plaque for 12UA, New York Jr. Rangers for 12UAA, Texas Heat for 14UA, Chicago Hawks for 14UAA and Airdrie Lightning took the plaque home for 16UAA/19UAA.

This month, Ford Ice Center Bellevue will host a Try Hockey for Free Girls Only session on February 22 from 4 – 5 p.m. CT. Click here for more information.

Source: Nashville Predators

