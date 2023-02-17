For Sale Home with Land in Tennessee: 6246 Ladd Road

Own a piece of history or build out the 40 acres as a commercial site, the opportunities are endless for 6246 Ladd Road. This home with land in Tennessee is the former property of country music legend Carl Smith, and now you can add your touches and manage the property in a variety of ways.

Some options for this property include:

Equestrian estate

Multigenerational home site

Luxury home development with up to eight sites

Event venue

About the Home

While the property has development opportunities, it’s also a stunning place to live. The home has been renovated and features beautiful historic features with modern upgrades.

The floors throughout the main living space are finished wood. The front porch spans the entire width of the home and offers an opportunity to look out on the stunning property or enjoy a quiet sunset. On the back of the house, you’ll also have a sizable covered porch.

With a painted brick exterior, you get a classic appearance with modern touches of white-painted brick.

While the property is only 8.5 miles away from downtown Franklin, it’s still secluded and private with a tree-lined and fenced perimeter.

The home was built in 1973. You’ll get 2,800 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Throughout the home, you’ll find attention to detail, including dentil crown molding and built-in bookcases.

Enjoy gatherings in the spacious family room that features a brick accent wall and a wood-burning fireplace.

The open kitchen has a 30-inch double oven and electric stove in the stunning brick alcove. With ample cabinet space, you’ll have all the storage you need to keep your counters clear and ready for food preparation. The farmhouse feel comes through nicely in the kitchen with rustic cabinets and concrete countertops. Enjoy the breakfast nook in front of a sizeable window that allows natural light in and overlooks the property.

The primary bedroom features the same hardwood floors as the main living space. Enjoy a modern master bedroom design that features a walk-in closet and double sinks in the bathroom.

In the spacious laundry room, you’ll find cabinets, an additional fridge and freezer, and a wash sink. This home truly fits modern country living.

Local schools include Clovercroft Elementary, Fred J. Page High School, Trinity Elementary and Fred J. Page Middle School. All schools rank 9/10 on GreatSchools.org.

Property Use Options Explained

Because the property comes with 40 acres of land with a horse barn and indoor riding arena, it has many property use options. Here’s a look at some of the potential this property offers.

Equestrian Estate

The property is horse-ready with full property fencing and a 4-stall horse barn. The barn also has a loft, feed and tack rooms, and a riding arena with sand footing under the oak flooring. Just remove the oak flooring and you’ll be ready to use the riding arena for equestrian use.

With plenty of green pastures, it’s a great place to raise and own horses. Plus, the property boasts an outdoor riding arena to offer diverse riding options.

Multigenerational or Luxury Home Site

The property is approved for eight home sites. This makes it ideal to build out as a multigenerational home site or a luxury home site for a developer. Create stunning home sites that back up to the two ponds.

With many nearby attractions, it’s an ideal place to call home. While the property offers a rural living setting, it’s close to restaurants, event venues, historic sites, golf courses, wineries and more. Luxury home developers should have no trouble selling the eight optional properties.

Event Space

Live on the property but use the barn as an event space. You can upgrade the barn to create a stunning setting for everything from weddings to concerts. The nature setting offers an attractive and inviting event venue for everything from corporate team-building exercises to fundraisers.

The property has 1,049 feet of road frontage, leaving plenty of room for large event parking. And with an 8,400-square-foot barn, you can seat up to 825 guests or welcome 1,500 standing guests. Given how close the property is to Franklin, it is within six miles of eight hotels to offer guests the accommodations they need.

Tour this Home with Land in Tennessee

Own a piece of history and enjoy this stunning property with commercial opportunities. Ready to see this stunning home and acreage? Schedule a showing with realtor Susan Gregory.