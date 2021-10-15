for King & Country Announces Show at FirstBank Amphitheater

Local duo for King & Country will bring their What Are We Waiting For? tour to FirstBank Amphitheater May 22,2022 with Dante Bowe.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 15th at 10 am, you can purchase tickets here.

for KING & COUNTRY also announced the upcoming arrival of their brand-new album What Are We Waiting For?, releasing on Friday, March 11th. What Are We Waiting For? is the duo’s first album of new music in three years and features 13 original tracks from Joel and Luke Smallbone.

“So many of you have encouraged us and spurred us on in this journey since we began the writing process at the top of the year,” Joel and Luke Smallbone share in a release. “We’ve made records before in busses and in dressing rooms, but what’s been particularly beautiful about this one is that we were able to be home with our families. So looking forward to offering these songs to you and coming to see you across the United States next spring on tour!”

FirstBank Amphitheater just closed its first season in Franklin with performances from Greta van Fleet, FGL, Jonas Brothers, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, and more.

For the latest updates, visit FirstBank Amphitheater here.