Footwear Brand Merrell to Open at Tanger Outlets Nashville, Enter to Win $250 Gift Card

Merrell, the world’s leading hike and outdoor footwear brand, will open a store at the new Tanger Outlets in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Merrell is focused on merging performance, style, and comfort to empower all people to confidently explore the outdoors. The brand offers footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its key categories are hike, trail run, and lifestyle.

“We are thrilled to bring the latest outdoor footwear to the Nashville area and join other iconic, sought-after brands at the new and vibrant Tanger Outlets,” said Wolverine Worldwide Director of Stores David Meyer. “With countless disc golf courses and hiking trails nearby, we’re eager to share the simple power of being outside with the community and provide them with an authentic and unforgettable experience.”

The 2,500-square-foot store is the brand’s third outlet in Tennessee, in addition to its Opry Mills Outlet in Nashville and Tanger Outlet in Sevierville.

Merrell will be offering special discounts as part of its store opening promotions, including buy one get two 50% off. There will be a gift with purchase, sticker giveaways, and an enter to win two $250 gift cards during opening weekend.