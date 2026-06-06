FoodieLand Food Festival Brings Global Flavors to Nashville Superspeedway

Experience FoodieLand: a nationwide food festival filled with 200+ vendors with global flavors, artisan shops, games, and live music! The event will take place from Friday, August 28th – Sunday, August 30th, 2026. More Eat & Drink News

FoodieLand is the nation’s largest food festival producer, uniting local talent, small businesses, and global flavors in one vibrant experience. More than just a festival, FoodieLand is a gathering place where friends and families come together to celebrate community through food, culture, and unforgettable moments. Get your tickets now to experience new flavors like never before. See you there!

Event Hours:

Friday, August 28th – 3 PM – 10 PM

Saturday, August 29th – 1 PM – 10 PM

Sunday, August 30th – 1 PM – 10 PM

Location: Nashville Superspeedway (400 Victory Ln Dr, Lebanon, TN 37090)

Admission: Event tickets are available online and must be purchased prior to arriving at the event. Purchase tickets here. No tickets at the door.

Children 5 & under are admitted for free.

Parking is free! ADA parking is available.

Service animals only.

More information HERE.