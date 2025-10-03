Food & Wine Selects this Nashville Spot as One of America’s Best Sandwich Shops

Food & Wine recently released its list of America’s Best Sandwich Shops, ranging from Chicago to Seattle.

Out of the 13 sandwiches on the list, Nashville took the ninth spot. And there was only one shop listed in the Middle Tennessee Area- Bill’s Sandwich Palace.

Of the shop, Food & Wine stated, “In the land of honky tonks, hot chicken, and bachelorette parties is a shop – better yet, a palace – of inventive, over-the-top sandwiches.”

It continued, “Once a sought-after pop-up, Bill’s Sandwich Palace now has a permanent home in East Nashville to dole out sloppy tuna melts and fried chicken sandwiches on housemade focaccia and local Charpier’s Bakery buns. A signature Bill move is incorporating chips for texture, like Sour Cream & Cheddar Ruffles, Cool Ranch Doritos, sea salt potato chips, and even full-on french fries. The team also calls everyone who is a part of their sandwich tribe, Bill. So, it’s just a bunch of Bills at Bill’s.”

Bill’s Sandwich Palace shared on social media, “Incredibly honored to make this list among all these incredible sandwich shops…just wow.”

Bill’s is located at 311 N 16th Street, Nashville. Hours of operation are Thursday through Saturday, 11 am – 3 pm, and Sunday, 11 am – 2 pm. Find the latest updates for Bill’s Sandwich Palace here.

MORE EAT & DRINK NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email