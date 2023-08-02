Food Sales Tax Holiday 2023 – What’s Included, What’s Not

A new three-month-long sales tax holiday on food has begun. It began on August 1, 2023 and continues through Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

During this period, food and food ingredients may be purchased tax-free. Food and food ingredients purchased from a micro-market or vending machine remain subject to sales tax. Included in this list is baby formula, baby food, frozen meals and more. Not included on the list is tobacco, candy, alcoholic beverages, prepared foods, and restaurant meals.

The following are examples of items that qualify as food or food ingredients if the seller does not prepare them:

baby food

baking powder

baking soda

beverage powders- other than dietary supplements

biscuit mix

bread

butter

cake mixes

canned foods

cereal

cheese dip

chips

chocolate

condiments

cookies

cooking oil

dairy products

eggs

fish and meats

flavoring extracts

flour

food colorings

frosting

frozen meals

fruit

fruit juices

gelatin

granola

gravies and sauces

herbs and spices

honey

ice

ice cream

jams and jellies

lunch meats

meat extract

meat tenderizers

nuts

olives

pasta

pastries

peanut butter

pepper

pickles

pies

popcorn

popsicles

poultry

pretzels

pumpkins

raisins

raw eggs, fish, & meat requiring cooking

relishes

salad dressing and mixes

salad oil

salt

seasonings

soft drinks

sugar and sugar substitutes

sweeteners

teas

trail mix

vegetable juice

vegetables

yeast

yogurt