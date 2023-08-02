Food Sales Tax Holiday 2023 – What’s Included, What’s Not

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo-Befunky

A new three-month-long sales tax holiday on food has begun. It began on August 1, 2023 and continues through Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

During this period, food and food ingredients may be purchased tax-free. Food and food ingredients purchased from a micro-market or vending machine remain subject to sales tax. Included in this list is baby formula, baby food, frozen meals and more. Not included on the list is tobacco, candy, alcoholic beverages, prepared foods, and restaurant meals.

The following are examples of items that qualify as food or food ingredients if the seller does not prepare them:

  • baby food
  • baking powder
  • baking soda
  • beverage powders- other than dietary supplements
  • biscuit mix
  • bread
  • butter
  • cake mixes
  • canned foods
  • cereal
  • cheese dip
  • chips
  • chocolate
  • condiments
  • cookies
  • cooking oil
  • dairy products
  • eggs
  • fish and meats
  • flavoring extracts
  • flour
  • food colorings
  • frosting
  • frozen meals
  • fruit
  • fruit juices
  • gelatin
  • granola
  • gravies and sauces
  • herbs and spices
  • honey
  • ice
  • ice cream
  • jams and jellies
  • lunch meats
  • meat extract
  • meat tenderizers
  • nuts
  • olives
  • pasta
  • pastries
  • peanut butter
  • pepper
  • pickles
  • pies
  • popcorn
  • popsicles
  • poultry
  • pretzels
  • pumpkins
  • raisins
  • raw eggs, fish, & meat requiring cooking
  • relishes
  • salad dressing and mixes
  • salad oil
  • salt
  • seasonings
  • soft drinks
  • sugar and sugar substitutes
  • sweeteners
  • teas
  • trail mix
  • vegetable juice
  • vegetables
  • yeast
  • yogurt

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

