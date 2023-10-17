Food Lion Now Carries Victor Allen’s Coffee Pods

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis., Oct. 17, 2023 – Trilliant Food & Nutrition, a leading, vertically integrated coffee manufacturer in the U.S., announced today an expansion of new distribution of its Victor Allen’s Coffee Brand at a leading east coast grocery retailer, Food Lion.

Available today, shoppers at more than 1,100 Food Lion stores on the east coast can find Victor Allen’s single serve coffee pods in 36 count cartons in the following flavor profiles: Morning Blend, Donut Shop Blend, 100% Colombian and French Roast. New packaging graphics are also being launched on-shelf showcasing the NEW Victor Allen’s Coffee Brand logo along with a refreshed design focusing on our core brand attributes that are important to both the brand and consumers.

To find a Food Lion near you, visit the Food Lion store finder. For more information about the Victor Allen’s Coffee Brand, visit the Victor Allen’s website and follow Victor Allen’s Coffee on Facebook and Instagram.

About Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC

Founded in 1979, Trilliant Food & Nutrition is a leading, vertically integrated coffee manufacturer in the U.S. providing coffee sourcing, roasting, extraction, packaging of dry and liquid formats, product development, supply chain management, and sales and marketing services to the world’s leading retailers, foodservice operators, and brands. For more information on Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC, visit www.trilliantfood.com.

Source: Prnewswire.com

