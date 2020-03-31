Food Distribution Resources, How to Help

Many Williamson County families are being affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and the district wants to make sure they are aware of the many food distribution resources available as well as how to help others.

All the district’s distribution sites are being supplied by One Generation Away, a local food bank in Franklin.

“Right now, we need families to donate,” said WCS Food Services Director James Remete. “It’s best to donate directly to One Generation Away because this directly impacts families living in Williamson County.”

To support One Generation Away, visit the organization’s donation page.

There are several food distributions scheduled in the coming weeks across the county. The organizations providing aid are listed below.

Franklin and Fairview

GraceWorks is offering drive-thru distribution at 104 Southeast Parkway in Franklin. Families with school-aged children may come once every 15 days while schools are closed, and families without school-aged children may come once every 30 days. The drive-thru distribution will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Remember to bring your ID.

In addition, Graceworks and One Generation Away are hosting a mobile food pantry at Fairview High April 25 and May 23 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Franklin

Franklin Special School District is offering free breakfast and lunch on weekdays for families with children under 18. These meals will be available for pickup at Poplar Grove School and Liberty Elementary from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

For families who cannot make it to the pickup location, there are several delivery options available on the WCS Food Distribution page.

Spring Hill

The Well Outreach and WCS Food Services are hosting a Mobile Food Pantry March 28 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Chapman’s Retreat Elementary. Families may also visit the Well’s Food Pantry twice per month. The food pantry is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Beginning March 25, the Well will be at its new location in Spring Hill, 5306 Main Street.

The Pantry at Spring Meadows provides meal assistance for those living in the zip codes 37046, 37179 and 37174. The Pantry is open the third Monday of each month from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and the following Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. The Pantry is located at 2985 Duplex Rd.

More information about food distribution resources is available on the district’s Food Distribution page.