The Franklin Special School District will distribute meals to families with school-aged children Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The pick-up locations are Liberty Elementary and Poplar Grove School in Franklin.

Graceworks is offering a drive-thru food pantry at its Franklin location Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon and on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Families with school-aged children may pick up food once every 15 days, and families without school-aged children may visit once every 30 days. Graceworks is located at 104 Southeast Parkway.

In Spring Hill, families may visit The Well’s Mobile Food Pantry twice per month. The food pantry is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until noon.

For additional food distribution resources, visit the Food Distribution page on the WCS website.