Food Deals for ‘The Big Game’

The biggest football game of the year is on Sunday and no matter who is there for the football, the half-time show or potential Taylor Swift sightings, Offers.com has rounded up deals that will ensure Feb. 11 is a delicious day.

Auntie Anne’s: If you can’t attend the Allegiant Stadium, then why not bring a stadium home to your family and friends? Auntie Anne’s has a snack stadium that includes your choice of bite-sized pretzels and six dips. You can enjoy a $0 delivery fee through the big game weekend.

Bonefish Grill: Looking for the perfect game plan? Look no further than a bang bang shrimp taco, Lily’s chicken, wood-grilled salmon or Mahi Mahi family bundle from Bonefish Grill. Each bundle serves up to five and includes salad, fresh bread with pesto and house-baked cookies, starting at just $57.

Buffalo Wild Wings: In honor of the Big Game, enjoy one of Buffalo Wild Wings bundle specials. Surprise your crew with a 20 traditional + fries for $30.99. It includes 20 wings with your choice of sauce, large fries and dipping sauce.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Feed the entire team with a Carrabba’s family bundle. Bundles that serve up to five people start at just $49.99 /#offer_id=10354917. Enjoy bundle entrees including spaghetti, lasagna, chicken parmesan, chicken marsala, chicken piccata, vazzano salmon, penne carrabba or penne alfredo.

Domino’s: Just like your football team needs a good offense AND a good defense, your football game menu needs both wings AND pizza. Enjoy a carryout pizza with two toppings on any of Domino’s five crusts, for just $6.99 each (excluding XL and specialty pizzas). This $6.99 carryout deal is also good for the new dips and twist combos or eight-count wings, making everybody happy.

Donatos: Celebrate the big game day by placing your Donatos order online for two large one-topping pizzas for only $26.99.

Hungry Howie’s: The Super Bowl is the perfect time to take advantage of Hungry Howie’s Mix & Match menu. Choose any two items on Hungry Howie’s Mix & Match menu for only $6.99. Or, take advantage of the $19.99 Howie deal, which is two medium one-topping pizzas and a two-liter PEPSI.

Little Caesar’s: Tailgating on your couch for the big football game? Sounds like football nirvana to us. Want to go for the extra point? Snag Little Caesar’s slices-n-stix meal deal for $6.99.

Marco’s Pizza: This awesome deal came just in time for the biggest day in the NFL! Get two medium one-topping pizzas, cheezybread and a two-liter drink from Marco’s Pizza for only $21.99.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: In the mood for tex mex on game day? If so, then tackle the day with Moe’s. The restaurant offers a catering bar (fajitas, tacos and nachos) that comes with your choice of protein, pinto or black beans and all the fixings. When ordering, there is a 10-person minimum, and prices start at $10.99 per person. If that’s too much food for you and the family, then opt for one of three meal kits: fajitas, tacos and nachos. The meal kits start at $43.99.

Panda Express: Now you can feed the whole family Panda Express by ordering a family meal. The meal comes with three large entrees and two large sides starting at only $35. And you can get it delivered straight to your door.

Papa John’s: If you haven’t tried the cheesy calzone epic stuffed crust pizza from Papa John’s, tackle that right now for just $14.99.

Qdoba: Forget the wings and pizza – how about some tex-mex grub for the big game? Be different and opt for Qdoba’s taco kit or mega burrito pack that serves 10 people and starts at $100.

Red Lobster: Choose the create-your-own family feast with a choice of three seafood favorites, two large sides and eight Cheddar Bay biscuits, or opt for the ultimate family feast with Maine lobster tails, snow crab, shrimp scampi, Walt’s favorite shrimp, two large sides and eight Cheddar Bay biscuits with prices varying by location.