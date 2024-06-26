Food Battle – Favorite 4th of July Side Dish

As the fireworks light up the sky on Independence Day, another explosive event is taking place on picnic tables across America: the battle of the side dishes. While the grill may be the star of many 4th of July celebrations, the sides often steal the show and spark friendly debates among family and friends. From creamy potato salads to tangy coleslaws, zesty corn on the cob to savory baked beans, these culinary contenders vie for the title of favorite Fourth Fare.

7 Created on June 26, 2024 What is your Favorite 4th of July Side Dish? Choose up to 3! 1. Pasta salad 0 2. Grilled vegetables 0 3. Elote (Mexican street corn) 0 4. Potato salad 1 5. Macaroni salad 1 6. Cucumber and tomato salad 1 7. Buffalo chicken dip 0 8. Corn on the cob 0 9. Loaded potato skins 0 10. Deviled eggs 2 11. Jalapeño poppers 0 12. Coleslaw 0 13. Baked beans 0 14. Caesar salad 0 15. Red, white, and blue fruit salad 1 16. Watermelon slices 1

