Food Battle – Favorite 4th of July Side Dish

By
Michael Carpenter
-
As the fireworks light up the sky on Independence Day, another explosive event is taking place on picnic tables across America: the battle of the side dishes. While the grill may be the star of many 4th of July celebrations, the sides often steal the show and spark friendly debates among family and friends. From creamy potato salads to tangy coleslaws, zesty corn on the cob to savory baked beans, these culinary contenders vie for the title of favorite Fourth Fare.

What is your Favorite 4th of July Side Dish? Choose up to 3!

