Foo Fighters to Perform at Nissan Stadium

Foo Fighters announced they will head out on tour in 2026 with a stop in Nashville at Nissan Stadium . It’s been a while since Foo Fighters have been in Nashville; they last performed at Bridgestone Arena in 2018, headlined at Pilgrimage Festival in 2019, and performed at Bonnaroo in 2023.

The band shared about the Take Cover tour on social media, “DO YOU LOVE ROCK AND ROLL??? JOIN US AT THE TAKE COVER TOUR 2026.”

Stopping at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, August 15th, the stadium shared on social media, “Foo Fighters are bringing the TAKE COVER TOUR 2026 to Nissan Stadium on Saturday, August 15! Special guest Queens of the Stone Age!”

General ticket sales for the concert take place on Friday, October 31st at 10 am. Artist presale begins on Wednesday, October 29th. Fans need to sign up for the Foo Fighters newsletter to access the presale. Find more information here.

