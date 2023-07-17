Folds of Honor Announces Celebrity Golf Tournament in Brentwood

Folds of Honor Tennessee announces their 3rd annual Celebrity Golf Tournament at The Governors Club in Brentwood TN on July 31st with a 9am foursome team registration and 11am shotgun start. Participants join forces with Folds of Honor to support their noble mission of providing opportunities to the families of our nation’s injured, fallen veterans and first responders in the form of educational scholarships. Raising $324,000 in last year’s tournament, this event brings together some of Nashville’s prestigious celebrities and recognizable business professionals emphasizing fun while fundraising. Register your team HERE, spots are selling quickly.

Confirmed celebrity players include Bailey Zimmerman, John Crist, John Schneider, Jordan Davis, Jameson Rodgers, Melissa Joan Hart and Raelynn with more to be announced.

Executive Director of Folds of Honor Tennessee Jenner Kreifels, stated, Our Celebrity Golf Tournament is an event I look forward to every year at The Governors Club. It’s such a fun day bringing together corporate America with our friends in sports and entertainment for a day of fundraising on the course. We aim to have the reputation as the most fun golf tournament in the city.”

Executive Board President of Folds of Honor Tennessee Matt Frauenshuh, added, “It is truly amazing to see all of the companies who are represented out at The Governors Club in support of the Folds of Honor mission. The past two years, this tournament has raised over 60 life changing scholarships. Our goal is to keep growing year after year.”