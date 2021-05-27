Folds of Honor to Hold Celebrity Golf Tournament in Brentwood

The Executive Board of Folds of Honor, Tennessee, is set to host their first annual celebrity golf tournament on Monday, June 21st, at the Governors Club in Brentwood, TN. Folds of Honor, is a 501C-3 national nonprofit dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled American service members.

This world-class event will bring together some of Nashville’s most recognizable celebrities, in a friendly exhibition for a great cause. Talent committed to participation includes Titan’s head coach Mike Vrabel and chart-topping country artists Lee Brice, Tyler Farr, Jamie Johnson, Chase Rice, Charles Esten, Randy Houser, Mitchell Tenpenny, Michael Ray, Jelly Roll, Dee Jay Silver amongst many, many others. Over two dozen celebrities from the worlds of sports and entertainment will be in attendance at the one day fundraiser. The event schedule is as follows:

9:30 Registration

11:30 Shotgun Start

4:00 Happy Hour with music by Dee Jay Silver 4:30 Auction/Awards/ Special Guest/Dinner 5:30 Concert by the Steel Drivers

A few notable auction items include:

Two VIP passes to join Danica Patrick aboard the super yacht Ocean Pearl at The 2022 Monaco Grand Prix

A round of golf in Las Vegas with Lee Brice and LPGA pro-golfer Danielle Kang

A once-in-a-lifetime 4-day Dove Hunt in Argentina.

7 day vacation in beautiful Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with a two bedroom suite at the oceanfront Diamond Resort.

Signed guitars and celebrity memorabilia

“We are excited to bring together our friends from the worlds of sports, entertainment, and corporate America for the common cause of helping military families who paid the ultimate price to preserve our freedom,” said Christopher King, President for Folds of Honor, Tennessee. “We can’t all serve in the military, but we can support the families of those who protect our country.” If you or someone you know is interested in purchasing a foursome or becoming a sponsor of the Folds of Honor Celebrity Golf Tournament, please email [email protected] . Each partnership allows Folds of Honor to ensure that no family member of a fallen soldier goes without a scholarship this year. Folds of Honor is committed to maintaining and growing relationships within the community to support companies and individuals who value our military and our mission to educate the legacy of those who keep us free. Sign up link for teams and sponsorship here: https://www.fohevents. org/TNCelebrityGolf2021/? controller=home