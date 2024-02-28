‘Focus: The Conference for Actors’ to Take Place at Franklin’s Harpeth Hotel

BoldLine Entertainment is excited to bring Focus: The Conference for Actors to The Harpeth Hotel in Franklin, Tennessee July 12-13, 2024. This event is designed for current and future television and film actors (ages 5 and up) to immerse themselves in two full days of curated premiere sessions, panel discussions and workshops taught by entertainment industry professionals widely known in their fields. This event is for actors seeking to learn how to grow their careers in TV/Film, understand the latest industry trends, participate in improv/acting workshops, and hear words of wisdom from professional actors.

Focus: The Conference for Actors will also feature a Keynote Speaker Event and Networking Dessert Reception featuring actor Kristoffer Polaha (Hallmark, The Shift, Wonder Woman 1984, Jurassic World). Premiere panels will feature informational and inspirational sessions taught by actor Johnathon Schaech (That Thing You Do, Blue Ridge), Kelly Collins Lintz (One Tree Hill, Richard Jewell) and EVP of Sony Affirm Films, Rich Peluso (Journey to Bethlehem, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood). Panel sessions will include casting directors, such as Beverly Holloway, CSA (The Shift, The Chosen) Deborah George, CSA (Priceless, Desperate Housewives), Mark Fincannon (Miracles from Heaven and 90 Minutes in Heaven), and Regina Moore (The Green Mile, I Can Only Imagine). Other featured guests include actor Jason Marsden (Full House, Hocus Pocus), producer Ken Carpenter (Surprised by Oxford, The Shift), talent agents Jayme Pervis (J Pervis Talent Agency, ATL/LA), Jean Wenger (Treasure Coast Talent, LA) and actor/improv coaches Chris Guerra (Groundlings, Modern Family) and Kelsey Cooke Guerra (Pan AM) of Oddity Improv (Franklin, TN).

Additional guest speakers will be announced closer to the event.

Focus: The Conference for Actors will also offer a Monologue Showcase where actors (ages 5 and up) can perform in a live setting in front of a panel of industry judges. The goal of the showcase is to give actors the opportunity to be scored and receive feedback on their performance. Awards will be given in the categories of Male, Female and Overall Focus Actor during the closing session. The Monologue Showcase is an add-on to the conference ticket.

Early bird tickets for Focus: The Conference for Actors are currently on sale at a discounted rate until April 1, 2024. Tickets are also available at a special student rate (school age, college and adult students). For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.focusactorsconference.com.

About BoldLine Entertainment

BoldLine Entertainment is a premier talent management company based in Franklin, Tennessee, dedicated to the management and development of talent in film, television, theater, print, and voiceover. BoldLine is focused on solid, positive, and inspirational projects and features an established roster of dedicated, like-minded talent. For more information, visit www.boldlineentertainment.com.