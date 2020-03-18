Children love exploring creativity and learning new skills –– especially when there’s a lot of fun involved! Kids (and parents) around Nashville are loving the new Flour Power Nashville location in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center. At Flour Power, Lil’ Chefs get to explore their love of food in a way that’s truly unique, enjoyable, and memorable.

Owner Shannon Mock Miller is passionate about teaching children, and her Flour Power Cooking studio rolls it all into one magnificent concept. Shannon loves helping children find a passion for cooking as they bond and make memories.

In the coming months, Flour Power Nashville is going to be hosting a great kid’s cooking summer camp. Learn more about the awesome experiences that will be offered at this camp –– as well as why a cooking camp for kids can benefit so many children.

Instilling a Love for Cooking at an Early Age

Imagine if your child came home one day with the confidence to cook dinner for you and your family. While they may not become an overnight success, learning to cook in a leading kid’s cooking summer camp can instill a sense of confidence early on!

Classes at Flour Power Nashville supply everything that your child will need to succeed in their weekly activities; every day at camp is filled with great experiences. Kids learn lifelong skills while discovering how math, science, reading, and chemistry all apply to the culinary world. Furthermore, through working with others their age, kids develop their communication skills and build a better understanding of the importance of effective collaboration.

Kids Can Learn Valuable Life Lessons While Cooking

Learning to cook not only teaches life lessons but also expands a child’s palate along with their perspective. When children are confident with cooking and exposed to a variety of foods, they’ll be encouraged to try different things. This encouragement can translate into other aspects of their lives. Cooking also teaches a bit of responsibility—in order to do a job, proper preparation and cleanup must be done. And, of course, children who know how to cook are more likely to understand the value of good nutrition and healthy eating habits.

Signing up With Flour Power Nashville This Summer

Flour Power Nashville will be hosting a Brentwood summer camp this year! Why not sign your child up and see how this wonderful experience can truly benefit them? You may have the next Wolfgang Puck living under your roof—you never know!

Flour Power

330 Franklin Rd (in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center)

Suite 110 A

Brentwood, TN 37027

facebook.com/FlourPowerNashville

Register for summer camp here