Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios in Brentwood Announces Closure

Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios will close at 330 Franklin Road, in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center.

Tuesday, September 24, was the last instruction class for students. The studio will host a closing sale Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Owner Shannon Miller told us about the closure, “It has been a very difficult 5 years. I opened the same week COVID hit Tennessee. I lost a cousin and my sister, within a year of one another. The cost of rent and groceries continues to increase, making it impossible for me to remain in business. I could not survive a full year from summer camp revenue alone and the rest of the year was very sporadic.”

She continued, “I truly believe in the Flour Power concept and tried to sell the business to someone who could take it to the next level. Unfortunately, all the interested buyers decided against it. As a single mama, I could no longer do it by myself, both physically and financially. I am sorry to be closing because we have loved meeting all the little ones and I will miss them.”

Flour Power Kids offers cooking classes for children ages three to teens. It also hosts birthday parties, parents’ nights out, team-building events, and adult cooking classes. It has locations in North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Colorado, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

