Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios will open at 330 Franklin Road, in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center in the spring of 2020. The new cooking studio will occupy the space where the boutique Raine was located.

The Brentwood location for Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios is owned by Shannon Mock Miller. Miller has over 30 years of experience in the restaurant business.

It was previously announced that Flour Power would open in time for Christmas. Now, the projected open date is March 2020.

Flour Power is now booking for summer camps 2020. For those who book summer camps in the month of Janurary, you will receive free before and aftercare. Campers will have all of the supplies for the cooking class included with a booklet to take home at the end of the week with all of the recipes created during the week. Camp hours are 8:30 – 4 p with extended care available before beginning at 8 a and after until 5 p.

Find camp details here.

Flour Power Kids offers cooking classes for children ages three to teens. They also host birthday parties and parents’ night out, team building events and adult cooking classes. Currently, there are locations in North Carolina, Michigan, Colorado, South Carolina, and Tennessee. This location will be the first in the middle Tennessee area.

Follow Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios on Facebook for the latest updates.