Florida Georgia Line Cancels Tour Due to COVID

Florida Georgia Line announced the cancellation of their I LOVE MY COUNTRY TOUR 2021 due to COVID-19.

In a social media post, they shared, “While we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us. We’re so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe. We love y’all and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right.”

For all current ticket holders, refunds will be issued to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase. No action is required to obtain a refund.

Most recently, Florida Georgia Line held the inaugural concert at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin benefitting Feed Nashville with special guests Maren Morris, Russell Dickerson, Thomas Rhett, and Lily Rose.