Floor Plans for Your New Home

Finding an affordable starter home in Middle Tennessee can be very difficult these days. With the area quickly growing, housing prices are increasing and selling fast. Wright Family Home Builders offers new, affordable homes in counties on the west side of Nashville including Cheatham County, Dickson County, Maury County, Hickman County, Humphreys County, and the west side of Davidson County.

Wright Family Home Builders will help you find the perfect property to build your new home and offers five floor plans you can choose from, depending on your family’s needs. You can also choose upgrades for each home depending on your budget and what you most want to see in your new home.