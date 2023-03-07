Floor Plans for Your New Home

Finding an affordable starter home in Middle Tennessee can be very difficult these days. With the area quickly growing, housing prices are increasing and selling fast. Wright Family Home Builders offers new, affordable homes in counties on the west side of Nashville including Cheatham County, Dickson County, Maury County, Hickman County, Humphreys County, and the west side of Davidson County.
Wright Family Home Builders will help you find the perfect property to build your new home and offers five floor plans you can choose from, depending on your family’s needs. You can also choose upgrades for each home depending on your budget and what you most want to see in your new home.
The Meadows is the most simplified floorplan and their cheapest option, starting at $151,700. It stands at 864 square feet with two bedrooms and one bathroom. There is a good-sized sitting room, kitchen, and laundry room and you will find a large front porch, spanning the entire front side of the house.
The Sunnyhill is the next level up from The Meadows. The Sunnyhill home starts at $177,580, is 1,074 square feet, and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. One of the bedrooms would be considered the master bedroom and has an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. There is also a family room, dining area, and laundry room.
The first three-bedroom option is going to be The Haven, which starts at $192,060. There are two bathrooms in the home and it sits at 1,260 square feet. The home has a master bedroom with an ensuite and walk-in closet, a large, covered front porch, and a breakfast nook just off of the kitchen.
The Brookside starts at $231,400 and has three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 1-car garage. The entire home is 1,187 square feet. You will find a master bedroom with a whirlpool bathtub, a large living and dining room, and an eating bar off the kitchen. There is a front and back porch to enjoy spending as much time outside as you can.
The final and largest option to choose for your new home is The Milestone, which starts at $250,400. It is 1,422 square feet and has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is a large living and dining room and a covered front porch.
Wright Family Home Builders
Are you interested in building your perfect family home at an affordable price? Look through the Wright Family Home Builders website to see their floor plans for new homes in Middle Tennessee and reach out to them today to get started! Give them a call at (615) 234-1220 or email hello@wrightfamilyhomebuilders.com.