FLOOD WATCH Severe Weather Expected Rest of the Week 4-1-2025

By
Clark Shelton
-

We are going to see several rounds of heavy rains and severe weather beginning on Wednesday. We will update as we know more.

flood watch middle tennessee

Flood Watch

Flood Watch
National Weather Service Nashville TN
1111 PM CDT Mon Mar 31 2025

TNZ005>011-023>031-056>060-062-093-012100-
/O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0004.250403T0000Z-250406T1200Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Wayne-
Including the cities of Smyrna, New Johnsonville, Murfreesboro,
Kingston Springs, Lebanon, Clarksville, Tennessee Ridge, Clifton,
La Vergne, Ashland City, Gallatin, Byrdstown, Dover, Carthage,
Hohenwald, Mount Juliet, Goodlettsville, Linden, Nashville,
Centerville, Dickson, Hartsville, Erin, Waynesboro, Gordonsville,
Waverly, Columbia, Gainesboro, Brentwood, Lafayette, South
Carthage, Franklin, Springfield, Celina, Hendersonville, McEwen,
and Lobelville
1111 PM CDT Mon Mar 31 2025

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
  possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following
  counties, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston,
  Humphreys, Jackson, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Perry,
  Pickett, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale,
  Wayne, Williamson and Wilson.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
  Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast
    across portions of Middle Tennessee Wednesday evening through
    Sunday morning, producing locally heavy rainfall across
    already saturated soils. Flooding and flash flooding is
    possible, including rises on streams and rivers.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 2pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here