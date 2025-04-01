FLOOD WATCH Severe Weather Expected Rest of the Week 4-1-2025

We are going to see several rounds of heavy rains and severe weather beginning on Wednesday. We will update as we know more.

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 1111 PM CDT Mon Mar 31 2025 TNZ005>011-023>031-056>060-062-093-012100- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0004.250403T0000Z-250406T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Wayne- Including the cities of Smyrna, New Johnsonville, Murfreesboro, Kingston Springs, Lebanon, Clarksville, Tennessee Ridge, Clifton, La Vergne, Ashland City, Gallatin, Byrdstown, Dover, Carthage, Hohenwald, Mount Juliet, Goodlettsville, Linden, Nashville, Centerville, Dickson, Hartsville, Erin, Waynesboro, Gordonsville, Waverly, Columbia, Gainesboro, Brentwood, Lafayette, South Carthage, Franklin, Springfield, Celina, Hendersonville, McEwen, and Lobelville 1111 PM CDT Mon Mar 31 2025 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Pickett, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast across portions of Middle Tennessee Wednesday evening through Sunday morning, producing locally heavy rainfall across already saturated soils. Flooding and flash flooding is possible, including rises on streams and rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 2pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

