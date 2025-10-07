Flight Operations Reduced at BNA Due to Air Traffic Controller Shortage

The Federal Aviation Administration notified the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority that flight operations at Nashville International Airport will be reduced starting at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday due to a shortage of air traffic controllers.

The reduction affects both arriving and departing flights and will remain in effect until further notice.

Airport officials said all airlines have been notified and urged travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. The FAA is responsible for managing the National Airspace System and has not indicated when normal operations will resume.

