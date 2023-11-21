Fleet Feet Opens New Location

Fleet Feet, a running and apparel store, opened a new location in Cool Springs at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard next to T.J. Maxx.

Announcing the location on social media, Fleet Feet stated, “Our newest location in Cool Springs in Franklin, TN is officially open and we can’t wait to grow in and connect with this awesome community.”

A grand opening event will take place on Saturday, December 2nd. Hours for the location shared on its website show Monday- Friday, 10 am – 7 pm, Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm, and Sunday, noon- 5 pm.

Christi Beth Adams owns the local franchise of Fleet Feet, which has six locations. You can find stores in Murfreesboro, Mount Juliet, Brentwood, Nashville, Green Hills, Hendersonville, and Cool Springs.

For the latest updates, visit Fleet Feet Nashville here.