Fleet Feet Opens New Location

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Fleet Feet, a running and apparel store, opened a new location in Cool Springs at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard next to T.J. Maxx.

Announcing the location on social media, Fleet Feet stated, “Our newest location in Cool Springs in Franklin, TN is officially open and we can’t wait to grow in and connect with this awesome community.”

A grand opening event will take place on Saturday, December 2nd. Hours for the location shared on its website show Monday- Friday, 10 am – 7 pm, Saturday, 10 am – 6 pm, and Sunday, noon- 5 pm.

Christi Beth Adams owns the local franchise of Fleet Feet, which has six locations. You can find stores in Murfreesboro, Mount Juliet, Brentwood, Nashville, Green Hills, Hendersonville, and Cool Springs.

For the latest updates, visit Fleet Feet Nashville here. 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleOBITUARY: Catherine Kee Mead
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here