Flatland Calvary Drummer Jason Albers Weds Elizabeth Pace in Spring Hill

By
Donna Vissman
-
Jason Albers Wedding
photo from Jason Albers Instagram/photographer Megan Hannon Photo

Flatland Calvary Jason Albers tied the knot with fiancé Elizabeth Pace.

The couple exchanged vows at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, reported People Magazine.

Dating for six years before saying “I do”, the couple was wed by friends Dylan and Alexis Wright. They didn’t write their own vows but did write letters to each other which they read ahead of the ceremony.

Friends and family from Texas and Indiana came to gather in Spring Hill for the occasion. Guests enjoyed barbecue chicken and donuts from Five Daughters Bakery.

After the nuptials, the couple took a honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a new destination for the couple.

Jason Albers shared on Instagram, “I feel brand new. Thank you, Liz.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Brian Albers (@fatalbers)

