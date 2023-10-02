Flatland Calvary Announces Winter Dates with Stop in Nashville

Flatland Cavalry will continue to tour through this winter including newly confirmed headline shows at the Ryman Auditorium.

The band will perform in Nashville on Thursday, February 15th. Tickets on sale now, find tickets here.

Featured on Yellowstone, the band’s song “Mountain Song” was released on their 2022 EP titled Songs to Keep You Warm.

Based in both Texas and Nashville, Flatland Cavalry is Cordero (vocals, acoustic guitar), Jason Albers (drums), Jonathan Saenz (bass), Reid Dillon (electric guitar, harmonica, second fiddle), Wesley Hall (fiddle) and Adam Gallegos(piano, keys, mandolin, banjo, electric guitar).

