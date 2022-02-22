More Rain and Severe Weather in Afternoon Forecast

More rain and severe weather event for Middle Tennessee is expected to arrive around our afternoon drive home from work. Traffic is expected to be a mess the next few days.

From The NWS:

Flood Watch
National Weather Service Nashville TN
1236 PM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Goodlettsville, Crossville, Carthage,
Smyrna, Lawrenceburg, McEwen, Clarksville, Pulaski, La Vergne,
Coalmont, Altamont, Jamestown, Springfield, Linden, Waverly,
Lewisburg, Columbia, Brentwood, Tullahoma, Woodbury, McMinnville,
Nashville, Spencer, Kingston Springs, Ashland City, Dickson,
Waynesboro, South Carthage, Sparta, Smithville, Murfreesboro,
Cookeville, New Johnsonville, Livingston, Lafayette, Franklin,
Gainesboro, Hartsville, Allardt, Tennessee Ridge, Centerville,
Dover, Byrdstown, Lobelville, Mount Juliet, Manchester, Lebanon,
Clifton, Celina, Hendersonville, Hohenwald, Gordonsville,
Shelbyville, Erin, and Gallatin
1236 PM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
  possible.

* WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected, with higher amounts
    possible, especially with thunderstorms.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.


Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
511 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
511 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight.

Heavy rainfall embedded within an rainfall event will be
possible through tonight which may lead to flooding/flash flooding
concerns across mid state region. Also, some strong to severe
thunderstorms will be possible through tonight with damaging winds,
large hail, and isolated tornadoes main concerns.

Outside of thunderstorms, southerly winds around 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph will be possible today.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday.

Heavy rainfall embedded within a rainfall event Wednesday
night through Friday afternoon will be possible which may
lead to flooding/flash flooding concerns across mid state
region.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation will likely be needed. Please relay any
information about observed severe weather to the NWS while
following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.

Spotter Thunderstorm Reporting Criteria...
Tornado
Funnel Cloud
Flooding
Hail >= 1/2 inch
Winds > 50 mph(Measured)
Structural Damage
Trees or Power Lines Down

How to Handle Hydroplaning

