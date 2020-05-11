



From Franklin Police Department

Flags have been lowered and blue traffic lines were installed in front of Franklin Police Headquarters, this morning, in recognition of National Police Week, May 10-16. This week, especially, we remember the police officers who have been killed while serving America’s communities.

As you drive by Franklin Police Headquarters this week, take a moment to think about the brave men & women who work here, serving Franklin with excellence & protecting this incredible community we’re proud to call home.







