Flags have been lowered and blue traffic lines were installed in front of Franklin Police Headquarters, this morning, in recognition of National Police Week

From Franklin Police Department

Flags have been lowered and blue traffic lines were installed in front of Franklin Police Headquarters, this morning, in recognition of National Police Week, May 10-16. This week, especially, we remember the police officers who have been killed while serving America’s communities.

As you drive by Franklin Police Headquarters this week, take a moment to think about the brave men & women who work here, serving Franklin with excellence & protecting this incredible community we’re proud to call home.



