Five WCS Theater Productions open March 27

The opening night for the spring performances at Brentwood High, Fairview High, Summit High, Heritage Middle, and Woodland Middle is fast approaching.

Brentwood High

The Brentwood High Theater Department presents Mamma Mia! beginning March 27. In the musical featuring the music of ABBA, Sophie Sheridan sets off on a quest to discover the identity of her father before she gets married the next day.

Tickets are available online with premiere seating listed at $17.82 per ticket and general seating at $14.70. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Brentwood High is located at 5304 Murray Lane in Brentwood.

Saturday, March 29 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 27 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 30 at 2 p.m.

Fairview High

The Fairview High Theater Department presents Tuck Everlasting beginning March 27. Join 11-year-old Winnie Foster as she discovers the magical secret of the Tuck family and embarks on an adventure that will change her life forever.

Tickets are available online for $17.30 for adults, $12.10 for students and $6.90 for children under 10 years old. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Fairview High is located at 2595 Fairview Boulevard.

Saturday, March 29 at 2 p.m.

Thursday, March 27 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 29 at 7 p.m.

Summit High

Join the Summit High theater department as they go Into the Woods beginning March 27. Follow Cinderella, the Baker, Little Red Riding Hood and more as they learn that having their wishes granted may not give them the results they desire.

Tickets are available online for $13.66. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Summit High is located at 2830 Austins Way in Spring Hill.

Saturday, March 29 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 27 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 30 at 2 p.m.

Heritage Middle

The Heritage Middle theater department presents Beetlejuice, Jr the Musical beginning March 27. Lydia Deetz is a strange and unusual teenager, still grieving the loss of her mother. Lucky for Lydia, she and her father move to a new house haunted by a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a delightful demon with a real zest for life.

Tickets are available online for $14.18 for adults and $12.10 for students. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Heritage Middle is located at 4803 Columbia Pike in Thompson’s Station.

Thursday, March 27 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 29 at 2 p.m.

Friday, March 28 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 29 at 6 p.m.

Woodland Middle

Join the Woodland Middle School theater department on a delicious adventure as they present Willy Wonka Jr. starting March 27.

Willy Wonka Jr. follows the eccentric candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. The lucky finders of these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory and a lifetime supply of candy. However, the children must follow Mr. Wonka’s rules in the factory or face the consequences.

Tickets are available online for $12.62. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Woodland Middle is located at 1500 Volunteer Parkway in Brentwood.

Saturday, March 29 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 27 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 30 at 2 p.m.

Source: WCS

