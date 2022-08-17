Five WCS Students Ace ACT Over Summer Break

Five WCS high school students are starting the 2022-23 school year off strong with perfect composite ACT scores under their belts.

Dalton Shults, from Independence High, earned a perfect composite score on the July exam.

“Dalton worked hard for this honor by taking the ACT prep class at school and taking the exam multiple times,” said IHS teacher Deborah Bohn. “His dedication to doing his personal best earned him a full tuition scholarship to college next year. Dalton shows that hard work really pays off.”

Page High’s Brandon Ingmire scored a true perfect 36 on his exam in July. Brandon earned a 36 in each of the four subject areas of the test.

“Brandon is a phenomenal student who works incredibly hard inside and outside of the classroom,” said PHS teacher Sarah Grace Sparks Wilkins. “He goes above and beyond what the teacher expects and does not do it for the grade or recognition. He constantly pushes himself, and his ability to overcome adversity is admirable. All of us at Page High are excited and proud to see his effort rewarded by his ACT achievement.”

Three Ravenwood High students also joined in on the success. Camden Walker participated in the June exam; Patrick Fiechtl and Malvika Rao took the exam in July.

“Camden is a kind and respectful student,” said RHS history teacher Jennifer Julian. “As his teacher, I could tell he truly enjoys being in a learning community and always comes to class with a positive outlook. Patrick always readily grasps new concepts and ideas in the classroom. He is an overall well-rounded student in all his classes and deserves to be celebrated. Malvika is an outstanding student who approaches every new challenge in class with focus and resilience. I could not be prouder of all these students.”

